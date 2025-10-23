‘Misguided’: Cattlemen’s trade group raises alarm over Trump plan to import beef from Argentina

Cattle are shown at the Cattlemen's Columbus Livestock Auction in Columbus Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) has pushed back against President Trump's plan to increase beef imports from Argentina, calling it "misguided."

The group, which describes itself as "the national trade association representing U.S. cattle producers," said in a statement that "efforts to manipulate markets only risk damaging the livelihoods of American cattlemen and women, while doing little to impact the price consumers are paying," calling it "a misguided effort to lower the price of beef in grocery stores."

“The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and its members cannot stand behind the President while he undercuts the future of family farmers and ranchers by importing Argentinian beef in an attempt to influence prices,” said NCBA CEO Colin Woodall in the statement, in part.

"If President Trump is truly an ally of America’s cattle producers, we call on him to abandon this effort to manipulate markets," he added.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One earlier this week that buying beef from Argentina "will bring our beef prices down" while also helping Argentina economically. On Wednesday, the president posted on his Truth Social online platform that American cattle ranchers "have to get their prices down," and that they "don’t understand that the only reason they are doing so well, for the first time in decades, is because I put Tariffs on cattle coming into the United States, including a 50% Tariff on Brazil."

The NCBA said in their statement that the U.S. already has a deep beef trade imbalance with Argentina.

"During the past five years, Argentina has shipped beef valued at more than $800 million to the U.S., while purchasing only $7 million of U.S. beef," the statement said, adding "It is imperative that President Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins let the cattle markets work.”

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told ABC News Wednesday that he was concerned about the impacts of increasing foreign beef imports.

"We've got all the folks that are ranchers in my state that are handling beef. They would tell you firsthand American beef is the best beef in the world. That's why we work hard to be able to export it," he said.

"The president worked very hard to be able to open up Australia and Japan and other places to increase American beef going in there because the world wants American beef. So I'm a big proponent of raising more American beef to solve America's issues," Lankford further said.

Eight House Republicans also sent a letter to the White House Tuesday, expressing their concerns about President Trump's plans to increase beef imports from Argentina.

"While we recognize the importance of strong trade relationships and diverse markets, our producers are seeking clarity on how this decision will be made, what safety and inspection standards will apply, and how this policy aligns with your administration’s commitment to strengthening American agriculture," the letter reads, in part. It was signed by representatives from Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Texas.

Last week, the president announced a $20 billion bailout for Argentina's foundering economy, prompting questions as to why the U.S. would commit billions to boost the economy of a foreign country when thousands of American farmers are suffering.

