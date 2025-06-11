Missing 21-year-old Navy sailor found dead, another sailor in custody

National News
Emily Shapiro, ABC News
June 11, 2025
Virginia State Police

(NORFOLK, VA) -- A 21-year-old Navy sailor who mysteriously disappeared in Virginia has been found dead, and another sailor is in custody, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said.

Angelina "Angie" Resendiz was last seen on the morning of May 29 at her barracks in Miller Hall at Naval Station Norfolk, according to the Virginia State Police.

Resendiz's body was found in a wooded area in Norfolk on Monday; the remains were confirmed to be the missing sailor on Tuesday, NCIS said.

Another Navy sailor "has been placed in pretrial confinement" in connection with Resendiz's death, NCIS said. The sailor was not named.

"Charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice are pending," NCIS said in a statement. "NCIS remains committed to uncovering the facts surrounding the tragic death of Seaman Resendiz to ensure accountability and justice."

Resendiz, a Texas native, was a culinary specialist assigned to the USS James E. Williams, the Navy said.

Resendiz joined the Navy in 2023 after high school "because she felt it was something that called her," her mother, Esmeralda Castle, wrote to ABC News last week.

As a culinary specialist, "She thought that one day she might be able to cook for the president and other world leaders," Castle said. "She worked really hard on her ship."

"People that care about Angie shared with me that the last person she was with was missing with her," and "that person showed up [on June 2] but not Angie," Castle said.

"There are no answers for me," she said. "I just want my kid."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

How the immigration protests in Los Angeles started

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Jun. 11, 2025
National News

Rep. LaMonica McIver indicted by grand jury over incident at ICE detention facility

Alexander Mallin and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Jun. 11, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital