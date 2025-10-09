Missing 23-year-old Philadelphia woman was harassed by unidentified individual before disappearing: Police

Officials in Philadelphia are searching for Kada Scott, a 23-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Philadelphia Police Department

(PHILADELPHIA) -- A 23-year-old Philadelphia woman has now been missing for nearly a week, with police saying she was being harassed by an unknown individual before disappearing.

Kada Scott was last seen by her mother on Saturday evening when she was leaving for work at a nearby nursing home, police said.

Scott arrived at work but left "prior to her shift's completion," and has not been seen since, John Craig, captain of the Philadelphia Police Department, said during a press conference on Wednesday. It was not clear what time Scott left work, but officials said her shift typically was from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"This is completely out of character," Craig said during the press conference.

She was reported missing to police on Sunday, with law enforcement saying they have "some concern, more so than usual" regarding her disappearance due to worrying phone calls she was receiving.

"In the days leading up to her disappearance, Ms. Scott related to her family and friends that an unknown individual or person had been harassing her via phone," Craig said.

Craig said officials have not identified the person who was allegedly harassing Scott, but are continuing to investigate "very thoroughly."

Police are canvassing the neighborhood for video, interviewing friends and family and looking at Scott's cellphone data -- including taking a "deep dive" of her social media -- in their efforts to locate Scott. Officials are also speaking to Scott's co-workers at the nursing home, Craig said.

"We have no cellphone activity or social media activity, and she has not reached out to family or friends," Craig said.

Officials were able to recover Scott's vehicle, which was located in the parking lot of the nursing home where she worked, Craig said.

Scott, who officials described as a "very bright, energetic woman," is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

"I just need her to come home and be safe. That's what I fear -- she's not safe," Scott's mother, Kim Matthews, told Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.

Scott's name has also been entered into the National Crime Information Center database, Craig said.

Anyone who has information on Scott's whereabouts is urged to call 215-686-3353, police said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.