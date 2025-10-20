Missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard spotted earlier this month, mom not cooperating: Sheriff

<figure><img src="https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_MelodeeBuzzard_102025.png" alt=""><figcaption>The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is searching for Melodee Buzzard. This is the most recent photograph available, which was taken two years ago. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office</figcaption></figure><p class="p1">(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) -- California authorities trying to <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/US/santa-barbara-authorities-search-missing-girl/story?id=126576325"><span class="s1">track down missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard</span></a> say it appears she was seen earlier this month, but her mother is still not cooperating with investigators.</p><p class="p2">Evidence points to Melodee being with her mom, Ashlee Buzzard, as recently as Oct. 7, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.</p><p class="p2">Ashlee Buzzard and Melodee may have driven outside of Santa Barbara County and as far as Nebraska, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Authorities said they believe Ashlee Buzzard was driving a rented white Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate 9MNG101.</p><p class="p2">The sheriff's office said Ashlee Buzzard is not cooperating and hasn't given authorities any information about Melodee's whereabouts.</p><p class="p2">"The primary goal of this investigation is to verify the location and welfare of Melodee Buzzard and ensure that she is safe," the sheriff's office said in a statement.</p><p class="p2">Authorities <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/US/santa-barbara-authorities-search-missing-girl/story?id=126576325"><span class="s1">announced last week they were looking for Melodee,</span></a> initially saying she hadn't been seen since October 2024. The department later said she had been spotted as recently as August 2025, and a sheriff's spokesperson described her disappearance as "suspicious." It appears Melodee was homeschooled for at least the last few years, according to the sheriff's office.</p><p class="p2">As authorities continue their search, the sheriff's office is asking community members to not conduct their own investigations.</p><p class="p2">"While well-intentioned, these efforts could unintentionally interfere with investigative work already in progress," the department said.</p><p class="p2">The sheriff's office urges anyone who has seen Melodee or has had contact with Ashlee Buzzard since Oct. 7 to call the department at 805-681-4150. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 805-681-4171 or <a href="http://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip"><span class="s1">www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip</span></a>.</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>