Missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard spotted earlier this month, mom not cooperating: Sheriff

National News
Emily Shapiro and Alex Stone, ABC News
October 20, 2025
<figure><img src="https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_MelodeeBuzzard_102025.png" alt=""><figcaption>The Santa Barbara County Sheriff&#039;s Office is searching for Melodee Buzzard. This is the most recent photograph available, which was taken two years ago. Santa Barbara County Sheriff&#039;s Office</figcaption></figure><p class="p1">(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) -- California authorities trying to&nbsp;<a href="https://abcnews.go.com/US/santa-barbara-authorities-search-missing-girl/story?id=126576325"><span class="s1">track down missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard</span></a>&nbsp;say it appears she was seen earlier this month, but her mother is still not cooperating with investigators.</p><p class="p2">Evidence points to Melodee being with her mom, Ashlee Buzzard, as recently as Oct. 7, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.</p><p class="p2">Ashlee Buzzard and Melodee may have driven outside of Santa Barbara County and as far as Nebraska, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Authorities said they believe Ashlee Buzzard was driving a rented white Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate 9MNG101.</p><p class="p2">The sheriff's office said Ashlee Buzzard is not cooperating and hasn't given authorities any information about Melodee's whereabouts.</p><p class="p2">"The primary goal of this investigation is to verify the location and welfare of Melodee Buzzard and ensure that she is safe," the sheriff's office said in a statement.</p><p class="p2">Authorities&nbsp;<a href="https://abcnews.go.com/US/santa-barbara-authorities-search-missing-girl/story?id=126576325"><span class="s1">announced last week they were looking for Melodee,</span></a>&nbsp;initially saying she hadn't been seen since October 2024. The department later said she had been spotted as recently as August 2025, and a sheriff's spokesperson described her disappearance as "suspicious." It appears Melodee was homeschooled for at least the last few years, according to the sheriff's office.</p><p class="p2">As authorities continue their search, the sheriff's office is asking community members to not conduct their own investigations.</p><p class="p2">"While well-intentioned, these efforts could unintentionally interfere with investigative work already in progress," the department said.</p><p class="p2">The sheriff's office urges anyone who has seen Melodee or has had contact with Ashlee Buzzard since Oct. 7 to call the department at 805-681-4150. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 805-681-4171 or&nbsp;<a href="http://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip"><span class="s1">www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip</span></a>.</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>

RELATED ARTICLES

Trump administration can deploy National Guard to Portland, court rules

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Oct. 20, 2025
National News

Appeals court considers whether Alina Habba can continue as NJ’s top prosecutor

Peter Charalambous, ABC News
Oct. 20, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital