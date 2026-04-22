Missing MA Hiker Found Dead

A 61-year-old Massachusetts resident who was hiking in Franconia Notch is dead.

Authorities said Kent Wood from Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood, started hiking Saturday morning.

\His family contacted Fish and Game Monday after not hearing from him.

A search was launched yesterday morning and his body was found on the Kinsman Pond Trail.

Authorities said Wood had prepared for warmer conditions but encountered up to five inches of snow that fell between Saturday and Monday.