Missing Man Sought In Piscataqua River After Car Found On I-95 bridge

New Hampshire State Police are searching for a missing man in the Piscataqua River.

Early this morning. Troopers from the Troop A barracks in Epping responded to a report of a stopped car on Interstate 95, along the Piscataqua River Bridge, in Portsmouth.

Troopers arrived and found evidence indicating the driver left the car and entered the Piscataqua River.

Troopers are coordinating a search with members of the Maine State Police, the Coast Guard, and New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol.

A state police helicopter and multiple rescue boats have also been involved in the search.

Police say the disappearance is not considered suspicious.