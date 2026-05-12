Missing NH Inmate In Custody

The New Hampshire Dept of Corrections says a missing inmate from the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester has been taken into custody.

Officials said 39-year-old Shawn Michael Bailey was apprehended in Manchester around 9:30 Monday night after turning himself in.

Bailey is serving time for probation violations, being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of controlled drug offenses.

He is now being transferred to the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord.