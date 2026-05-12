Missing NH Inmate In Custody

Missing NH Inmate In Custody
Morgan
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 12, 2026

The New Hampshire Dept of Corrections says a missing inmate from the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester has been taken into custody.

Officials said 39-year-old Shawn Michael Bailey was apprehended in Manchester around 9:30  Monday night after turning himself in.

Bailey is serving time for probation violations, being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of controlled drug offenses.

He is now being transferred to the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord.

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