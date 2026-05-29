Missing Person Search In Concord

Missing Person Search In Concord
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Concord/Lakes NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 29, 2026

Members of multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a search yesterday for a man missing in Concord since last summer.

According to Concord police, more than a dozen detectives from the department, Bow Police Department, Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office, and New Hampshire State Police assisted in the search effort.

Police spent about 6 hours searching through a section of downtown Concord, centered around the area of Main, Hall, and Water Streets next to the Merrimack River.

Today, police released the name of the person they are looking for and that missing person has been identified as 44-year-old Ryan O’Donnell of Bow.

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