‘Misty Green’: Watch trailer for new A24 film by director Chris Rock

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Mary Pat Thompson
July 22, 2026
Rosalind Eleazar stars in 'Misty Green.' (A24)

The trailer for Chris Rock's film Misty Green has arrived.

A24 has released the trailer for the upcoming drama film that was written and directed by Rock. Rosalind Eleazar stars as the titular actress Misty Green in the movie.

"Years after her Hollywood breakthrough, a talented actress whose career has stalled fights for her second act," according to the film's official description.

The movie also stars Rock, Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick and Topher Grace.

Its trailer finds Misty in search of an acting job despite opportunities being few and far between.

"You're not exactly an unknown, Misty," Grace's character tells her. He then says Hollywood is a little racist, it's a little sexist, "But don't act like you never had a shot."

Rock most recently directed the film Top Five, which was released in 2014. He wrote and starred in the movie, which also starred J. B. Smoove, Kevin Hart, Sherri Shepherd, Michael Che, Tracy Morgan, Jay Pharoah, Leslie Jones, Cedric the Entertainer, Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Sandler and Whoopi Goldberg.

His other directorial efforts include 2007's I Think I Love My Wife and 2003's Head of State. He also starred in both of those films.

Misty Green will be released in theaters this October. It is set to debut at the 2026 Toronto Film Festival.

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