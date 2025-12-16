MIT professor shot, killed at his home in Boston suburbs: Officials

National News
Aaron Katersky, ABC News
December 16, 2025
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cassandra Klos/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(BOSTON) -- A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has been shot and killed at his home, authorities said.

Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, was found Monday night at his house in the upscale Boston suburb of Brookline. He was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on Tuesday, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office said.

The DA's office said the homicide investigation is ongoing.

The university said Loureiro was a "faculty member in the departments of Nuclear Science & Engineering and Physics, as well as the Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center."

"Our deepest sympathies are with his family, students, colleagues, and all those who are grieving," MIT said in a statement. "Focused outreach and conversations are taking place within our community to offer care and support for those who knew Prof. Loureiro, and a message will be shared with our wider community." 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ryan Wedding timeline: How Canadian went from Olympic athlete to alleged drug kingpin

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Dec. 16, 2025
National News

‘Tremendous amount of sickness’: Kansas school dismisses students early for winter break

Mason Leath, ABC News
Dec. 16, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital