MLK’s daughter implores the White House to release Epstein files

(NEW YORK) -- The daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. said the White House should make public the files on financier-turned-sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after the Trump administration released thousands of files on her father's 1968 assassination over objections from her and other relatives of the civil rights leader.

"Now, do the Epstein Files," Bernice King, CEO of The King Center in Atlanta, wrote in a social media post on X on Monday night.

Bernice King's social media post, accompanied by a black-and-white photo of her late father, came after she and her brother, Martin Luther King III, issued a statement on the government's release on Monday of 230,000 files related to their father's assassination.

"As the children of Dr. King and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, his tragic death has been an intensely personal grief -- a devastating loss for his wife, children, and the granddaughter he never met -- an absence our family has endured for over 57 years," the children of the civil rights' leader said in their statement. "We ask those who engage with the release of these files to do so with empathy, restraint, and respect for our family's continuing grief."

On Monday, Tulsi Gabbard, the White House National Intelligence director, announced the release of the King assassination files in accordance with President Donald Trump's Jan. 23 executive order to declassify records concerning the assassinations of King, President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

Gabbard said the files were being made public in coordination with the Department of Justice, the FBI, the CIA and the National Archives.

Gabbard said the King files include records that have "never been digitized and sat collecting dust in facilities across the federal government for decades."

"The American people have waited nearly sixty years to see the full scope of the federal government's investigation into Dr. King’s assassination," Gabbard said in a statement. "Under President Trump's leadership, we are ensuring that no stone is left unturned in our mission to deliver complete transparency on this pivotal and tragic event in our nation’s history. I extend my deepest appreciation to the King family for their support."

In her statement, Gabbard included quotes from Alveda King, Martin Luther King's niece and a former Georgia state representative.

"My uncle lived boldly in pursuit of truth and justice, and his enduring legacy of faith continues to inspire Americans to this day. While we continue to mourn his death, the declassification and release of these documents are a historic step towards the truth that the American people deserve," said Alveda King, a supporter of President Trump.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network civil rights organization, criticized the release of the King assassination records as a "desperate attempt to distract people from the firestorm engulfing Trump over the Epstein files."

"The integrity of Dr. King’s legacy can and will not be weaponized to serve Trump’s cynical agenda," Sharpton said. "I urge the public to see this for what it is and not fall for the bait and switch."

Trump has come under criticism recently from his own supporters for not releasing the files on Epstein, who died from suicide in 2019 in a federal detention center in New York City where he was being held while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Trump, who once had a friendly relationship with Epstein, said last week that he has urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to release "whatever she thinks is credible" about the Epstein files.

The president also told reporters that he doesn't understand why some of his supporters are so interested in the "sordid, but boring" contents of the Epstein files. He added, "I think, really, only pretty bad people, including the fake news, want to keep something like that going."

