Mobile Food Pantries Will Begin Operating Today

Mobile Food Pantries Will Begin Operating Today
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 5, 2025

Mobile food pantries will start operating today to help people impacted by the SNAP benefits crisis.

The pantries are being funded by two million dollars in spending that was approved by the Executive Council for the New Hampshire Food Bank.

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte is urging Granite State residents who can make a donation to do so in order to ensure others don’t have to worry about putting food on their table.

The list of food pantry locations can be found online.

RELATED ARTICLES

Municipal Elections 2025

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 5, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Alex Bregman Opts Out

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 4, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital