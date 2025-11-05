Mobile Food Pantries Will Begin Operating Today
Mobile food pantries will start operating today to help people impacted by the SNAP benefits crisis.
The pantries are being funded by two million dollars in spending that was approved by the Executive Council for the New Hampshire Food Bank.
NH Governor Kelly Ayotte is urging Granite State residents who can make a donation to do so in order to ensure others don’t have to worry about putting food on their table.
The list of food pantry locations can be found online.