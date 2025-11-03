Mobile Food Pantry Locations For SNAP Recipients Start Nov. 5th

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte announed today that mobile food pantries will be available starting this Wednesday for families feeling the effects of the federal government shutdown.

In anticipation that SNAP funding will run out, state health officials are partnering with the New Hampshire Food Bank to operate mobile food pantries and food box pickup sites across the state.

The Governor speaking today with The Pulse of NH said these mobile sites are available for SNAP recipients only.

To obtain food, people must verify that they participate in the SNAP program by showing their EBT cards or presenting a notice from DHHS that confirms their SNAP participation.

Governor Ayotte also encouraged Granite Staters to help their neighbors in need by making a donation to the NH Food Bank.

The list of mobile pantries and box pick-up sites can be found on the DHHS website.