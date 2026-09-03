‘MobLand’ renewed for season 3 on Paramount+

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Mary Pat Thompson
September 3, 2026
Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza in 'MobLand' season 2. (Luke Varley/Paramount+)

More MobLand is on the way.

Paramount+ has renewed the action-crime series for season 3. This renewal comes ahead of the release of season 2 of the show, which premieres on the streaming service Sept. 18.

Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren star in the series about two mob families who find themselves in a war that threatens to ruin their empires and lives.

"The Harrigans, heads of North London’s largest criminal empire, are on the brink of civil war, and their rivals are starting to notice. As tensions within the Harrigan family intensify, their ‘fixer’ Harry Da Souza is the only one that can keep them from falling apart," according to an official description of season 2.

Ronan Bennett created and co-wrote the series, which was executive produced by David C. Glasser and co-written by Jez Butterworth.

Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer and Toby Jones also star in season 2.

“With over 26 million viewers and climbing, MobLand has become a resounding triumph driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David C. Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances by Tom, Pierce, and Helen,” Chris McCarthy, the co-CEO of Paramount and president of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment, said at the time the series was renewed for season 2 in June 2025. 

New episodes of the 10-episode season 2 will be available to stream on Fridays, culminating in the season 2 finale releasing on Nov. 20.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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