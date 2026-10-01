Modi praises FlyDubai co-pilot credited with preventing disaster as UAE investigates incident

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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Capt. Smit Machchhar, the FlyDubai captain credited with intervening to help save the flight from disaster on Wednesday.

"Captain Smit Machchhar has shown the world the highest form of courage. Without fearing for his own life, he fought valiantly and prevented another 9/11 like attack from happening," Modi said Thursday morning.

The Indian consulate in Dubai said India's ambassador and consul general in the UAE met with Machchhar's family members.

"They briefed the family about Captain Machchhar’s health & recovery, conveyed that the Embassy & Consulate are in touch with the UAE authorities, and assured the family of continued support," the statement said.

Meanwhile, prosecutors in the United Arab Emirates have opened an investigation into the incident involving a FlyDubai flight that was diverted to Saudi Arabia after an altercation in the cockpit, the state news agency WAM reported Thursday.

The UAE attorney general ordered an investigation to establish the circumstances and motives behind the incident and "determine whether it was linked to any terrorist activity or prior planning," WAM said.

UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction over the investigation because the aircraft is registered in the UAE and operates under its flag, meaning offenses committed on board are subject to UAE law even when they occur outside the country, the statement said.

The flight took off at 7:05 a.m. local time from Dubai Wednesday, according to Flightradar24.

Tracking data showed the aircraft descended rapidly from 34,000 to 16,000 feet in three minutes.

About 10 minutes after the initial descent, the plane's squawk code -- used by aircraft to communicate with air traffic control -- changed to "general emergency." Seven minutes later, the squawk code changed again, indicating a hijacking or "unlawful interference."

The aircraft then continued flying at an average altitude of about 15,000 feet until it landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, roughly an hour to an hour and a half after the rapid descent began and the emergency signals were sent.

FlyDubai confirmed that the flight "experienced an incident while en route" and landed in Tabuk.

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