Mom arrested for murder after 9-year-old daughter dies in hot car

<figure><img src="https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_harriscountysheriff_102025.jpg" alt=""><figcaption>The Harris County Sheriff's Office released this mugshot of Gbemisola Akayinode. Harris County Sheriff's Office</figcaption></figure><p>(HOUSTON) -- A mother has been charged with murder after her <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/US/9-year-texas-girl-dies-hot-car-mother/story?id=123408734" target="_blank">9-year-old daughter died</a> in a hot car in Texas, authorities said.</p><p>Gbemisola Akayinode, 36, was arrested on Friday for the murder of 9-year-old Oluwasikemi Akayinode after the girl's death was ruled a homicide as a result of hyperthermia (heat stroke), according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.</p><p>Oluwasikemi died on July 1 after she was left in a car for over eight hours on a 99-degree day while her mother went to work at a manufacturing plant in Galena Park near Houston, according to court documents.</p><p>When Gbemisola Akayinode parked at work at about 5:45 a.m., she said she left her daughter with food, a rechargeable fan, ice cubes and water, and lowered the car's back windows down halfway, court documents said. She gave her daughter melatonin and saw her start to fall asleep in the back seat, according to court documents.</p><p>Gbemisola Akayinode said she didn't check on Oluwasikemi until her shift ended at 1:53 p.m., documents said. When Gbemisola Akayinode reached the car, she said her daughter was unresponsive and blue, and she screamed for help.</p><p>Gbemisola Akayinode said she had taken Oluwasikemi to work with her several times previously, including the day before, court documents said. She said she brought her daughter with her because she didn't have money for day care until her next paycheck, but investigators determined the foreman at her job was paying for day care for her, court documents said.</p><p>Officials said in July that they were waiting for the 9-year-old's autopsy results before deciding if any charges would be filed.</p><p>Gbemisola Akayinode is due in court on Monday.</p><p>At least 30 children have <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/US/record-high-number-hot-car-deaths-guide-kids/story?id=63225546" target="_blank">died in hot cars</a> so far this year, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org. At least 1,160 kids have died in hot cars in the U.S. since 1990, the organization said.</p><p><em>ABC News' Megan Forrester contributed to this report.</em></p>