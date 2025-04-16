Mom charged with murder for allegedly drowning 7-year-old daughter: DA

National News
Emily Shapiro, ABC News
April 16, 2025
Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) -- A California mom has been charged with murder for allegedly drowning her 7-year-old daughter, prosecutors said.

Graciela Castellanos, 37, allegedly killed her daughter at an apartment in Van Nuys on April 11, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

A neighbor told Los Angeles ABC station KABC that she heard the girl screaming, "Mommy, please no."

First responders pronounced the 7-year-old dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman called the allegations "profoundly tragic and deeply unsettling."

"Our sympathy goes out to the family and loved ones of this young girl, whose life was cut short far too soon," Hochman said in a statement Tuesday.

Castellanos pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of murder and assault on a child under 8 years old causing death. She's due to return to court on June 17.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Mom charged with murder for allegedly drowning 7-year-old daughter: DA

Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Apr. 16, 2025
National News

Wildfire risk threatens millions in Southwest

Shawnie Caslin Martucci, ABC News
Apr. 16, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital