‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’: Charlie Hunnam transforms into the serial killer in official trailer

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 15, 2025
Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein and Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story.' (Netflix)

The official trailer for Monster: The Ed Gein Story has arrived.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming season in Ryan Murphy's anthology series on Monday.

This time around, the focus is on Ed Gein, the serial killer and grave robber who hunted rural Wisconsin in the 1950s. Charlie Hunnam takes on the role of the titular killer in the series, which sets out to explore whether monsters are born or created, and also why audiences are drawn to stories about them.

"Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades," the show's official synopsis reads. "From Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant."

After watching a montage of Hunnam's Gein doing some horrific things, the trailer breaks the fourth wall. “You’re the one who can’t look away,” the actor says directly into the camera.

The trailer also reveals that Addison Rae will appear in the series as Evelyn, a babysitter who becomes one of Gein's victims.

Tom HollanderLaurie MetcalfSuzanna SonVicky KriepsOlivia WilliamsLesley Manville and Charlie Hall also make up the show's cast.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story will be available to stream Oct. 3 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Hear Jeremy Allen White sing in new trailer for ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’

Jill Lances
Sep. 15, 2025
Classic Hits & OldiesClassic RockEntertainment News

In brief: Joey Graziadei to host ‘Dancing with the Stars’ official podcast and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Sep. 15, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital