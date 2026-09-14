Montgomery Retrial Expected In Late 2027

Adam Montgomery’s retrial on murder charges is expected to take place next year.

A scheduling conference in the case was held this morning, where both sides argued for when it should take place.

In the end, the judge set jury selection for the retrial for late October of 2027. Montgomery was found guilty in 2024 of second-degree murder for the death of his five-year-old daughter Harmony in 2019.

He was sentenced to 56 years to life in prison, but the state Supreme Court overturned that conviction in June, finding multiple problems regarding evidence shown to jurors in the first trial.