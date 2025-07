More hot and humid weather is going to be blanketing communities across New Hampshire today.

The National Weather Service says a heat advisory will be in effect until eight p-m for Hillsborough and Rockingham counties.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s with heat index values ranging from 95 to 100 degrees.

People who find themselves being overcome by heat should move to a cool and shaded location to avoid a life-threatening medical emergency.