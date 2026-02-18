More renderings of Trump’s planned White House East Wing ballroom submitted to fine arts panel ahead of meeting

A 31-page report on the White House ballroom submitted to the panels reviewing the project show the proposed addition to the White House from additional angles and features new renderings of the project. Commission of Fine Arts

(WASHINGTON) -- More renderings of President Donald Trump's planned White House ballroom were made available in a 31-page report submitted to the Commission of Fine Arts, which is set to meet on Thursday.

The report showed the proposed 90,000-square-foot addition in the location of the demolished East Wing from several new angles, including the view from Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Commission of Fine Arts was formed by Congress as an independent agency to weigh in on major capital-area building projects.

Thursday's meeting, which will take place via videoconference, will feature new members recently appointed by Trump after the president dismissed all six of its members last fall.

The new members include James McCrery, the architect who previously led the ballroom project before being replaced; Roger Kimball, a critic and conservative columnist for The Spectator who has written favorably about the president; and Chamberlain Harris, a 26-year-old White House Deputy Director of Oval Office Operations who worked in the first Trump White House.

In a statement to ABC News, the White House called Harris a "loyal, trusted, and highly respected advisor to President Trump" who will be "a tremendous asset to the Commission of Fine Arts."

"She understands the President’s vision and appreciation of the arts like very few others, and brings a unique perspective that will serve the Commission well," White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in the statement.

The commission wrote on its website that "upon the completion of President Donald J. Trump’s first term, [Harris] continued her work in Florida at the Office of the 45th President, managing President Trump’s Presidential Portrait Project in conjunction with the National Portrait Gallery of the Smithsonian Institution and the White House Historical Association."

The Commission of Fine Arts is one of two panels tasked with reviewing projects in Washington. The report was also submitted with the National Capital Planning Commission ahead of its March meeting.

The administration has faced legal pressure to submit the plans to both panels for review after the initial demolition of the East Wing.

The White House first announced the ballroom construction project, a longtime goal of Trump, last July.

Trump at first said the project would not interfere with the existing White House structure. But then in October, the entire East Wing was razed to make way for the ballroom, which Trump said would cost $400 million.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has sued to stop the project. The judge in the case has expressed skepticism of the government's arguments that the president has the power to build a ballroom with private donations and without express authorization from Congress, and said he hoped to issue a decision this month.

