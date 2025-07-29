More Scam Text Messages

Scam text messages about unpaid toll fees have been surging this year, and chances are you’ve received more than one.

The Federal Trade Commission says scammers are now taking things further by pretending to be the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Instead of messages about unpaid tolls, scammers are sending texts claiming you owe money for an overdue traffic ticket.

The FTC says these messages are fake, designed to steal your money and personal information.

If you receive one, delete it and use your phone’s “Report Junk” option.