More Snow Today

Snow has moved through New Hampshire and Maine overnight and is falling in parts of the region this morning, leading hundreds of schools and institutions to announce closings and delays.

In all, about 1-3 inches of snow is expected to accumulate in most areas, with 3-6 inches likely in higher terrain areas of western, central and northern New Hampshire and Maine

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of New Hampshire through noon in southern New Hampshire and through 6 p.m. in northern areas.

Another storm headed our way Saturday night into all day Sunday with significant snow accumulations. That storm is expected to also bring snow and a wintry mix, as well as some rain. It is also expected to last longer than today’s storm.

Snow and a slushy mix are making for slick road conditions this morning.

Drivers are urged to take it slow and leave plenty of room for plows if they need to travel. Conditions are expected to significantly improve early in the afternoon.