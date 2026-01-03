More than 100 firefighters battle massive blaze in Denver

Jason Volack, Jeffrey Cook, and Jack Moore, ABC News
January 3, 2026
Perry Gerenday/Getty Images

(DENVER) -- More than 100 firefighters battled a massive five-alarm fire Friday evening in Denver at an apartment building construction site -- about the size of a city block -- working for hours to keep the flames from spreading to nearby structures, officials said.

One firefighter was injured battling the fire and taken to the hospital, the Denver Fire Department told ABC News.  

There were no other injuries immediately reported.

The fire spurred evacuation orders for nearby residents.

By late evening, the fire was largely under control but not fully extinguished. Officials estimated the blaze was about 70% contained, with pockets of deep-seated fire still burning inside the structure. Firefighters were expected to remain on scene through the night to fully suppress hot spots.

The building, which was in the early to mid-stages of construction, was primarily made of wood, with some plastic materials used in wrapping and construction.

There's no word yet on the cause of the blaze.

