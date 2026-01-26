More than 31,000 nurses, health care workers strike at Kaiser Permanente, arguing for safe staffing levels, fair wages

Striking Kaiser Permanente workers hold signs as they march in front of the Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center on October 14, 2025 in Oakland, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Tens of thousands of nurses and health care workers at Kaiser Permanente facilities across California and Hawaii went on strike on Monday morning.

More than 31,000 workers across at least two dozen hospitals and hundreds of clinics run by the non-profit health care system walked off the job at 7 a.m. PT, marking the largest strike of health care professionals so far this year.

The striking workers, who are members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP), said they are fighting for safe staffing levels and fair wages and compensation.

UNAC/UHCP said many Kaiser facilities are currently experiencing staffing shortages, which is leading to delays in care and a risk of errors, as well as burnout and turnover.

The union also states that Kaiser is seeking wage cuts and a reduction in benefits and retirement, including active medical coverage and pension benefits.

"Kaiser's own communications to employees reveal exactly why we are striking," Charmaine Morales, president of UNAC/UHCP, said in a statement. "Instead of addressing unsafe staffing and patient care concerns, Kaiser is issuing messages that pressure workers not to strike, exaggerate the risks of participation, and encourage employees to report one another. That is intimidation."

The union argues that Kaiser is engaging in unfair labor practices by stalling negotiations and attempting to bypass "the established national bargaining process."

Both sides have been negotiation since May but are currently in a stalemate. The union filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing Kaiser of walking away from the bargaining table in December.

Additionally, UNAC/UHCP released a report earlier this month, accusing Kaiser of earning a net income and surplus above what is traditional for a non-profit health care system.

The report also criticized Kaiser for allegedly investing in private prisons and ICE detention centers, which the union claims raises "urgent ethical questions."

"Kaiser isn't strapped for resources. It's making choices -- and those choices are hurting people. It's time for accountability," Morales said in a statement at the time.

In a statement, Kaiser referred to the strike as "unnecessary when such a generous offer is on the table" and said the strike has occurred despite a recent agreement to return to local bargaining.

Kaiser said that as health care costs rise, and many Americans risk losing access to health insurance, it is committed to delivering fair and competitive pay for its staff while protecting affordability for patients.

"Despite the union’s claims, this strike is about wages," the statement read, in part. "The strike is designed to disrupt the lives of our patients -- the very people we are all here to serve."

The health care system said that all of its hospitals and nearly all of its medical offices will remain open during the strike and that contingency plans have been put in place to ease disruptions.

Kaiser said that some in-person appointments may need to be virtual instead and some appointments, elective surgeries and procedures may need to be rescheduled.

This is not the first time Kaiser workers have gone on strike. In October, thousands of workers participated in a five-day strike across California and Hawaii to demand safer staffing and fair compensation.

Kaiser's strike comes amid the largest nursing strike in New York City history with nearly 15,000 nurses walking off the job at five hospitals across the city.

The strike, which began two weeks ago, has shown some signs of progress with the New York State Nurses Association -- the union representing the workers -- saying at least two hospitals have agreed on maintaining health benefits for nurses.

However, nurses have indicated that the strike will continue until at least tentative contract agreements are reached.

