‘Mormon Wives’ star Taylor Frankie Paul announced as new Bachelorette

Entertainment News
Angeline Jane Bernabe
September 10, 2025
Taylor Frankie Paul is the star of season 22 of ABC's 'The Bachelorette.' (Michael Kirchoff/Disney)

Taylor Frankie Paul is on the search for love.

The reality star, 31, who appears on the hit Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, was announced Wednesday as the next Bachelorette for season 22 of the hit reality TV show.

Paul opened up about her decision to join the Bachelorette franchise as its next leading lady in an interview Wednesday on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. Paul, who told Cooper that she thinks making a funny TikTok about her wanting to be on the show led to her getting the invitation, says she had some reservations about doing it.

"I'm like, 'Is this possible for me to do as a single mom? Can I make it work realistically, no matter how much I want this? And I was like, 'I can. If I want to, I can ... so I was just like, 'I will make it work,'" Paul said.

She added, "I also recognize the double standards of being a woman and a mom versus being a father. It's like the dads get to just go and everyone's like, 'He's thriving,' and if a mom ends up doing something for herself, it's like, 'You're such a bad mom, how could you do this?'"

Paul, a mother of three, rose to fame on TikTok as part of the MomTok group, which includes her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars Jennifer Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Whitney Leavitt, Layla Taylor, Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura and Mikayla Matthews.

The series follows the group as they navigate the complexities of their personal lives following a swinging sex scandal that made international headlines. Season three arrives Nov. 13.

Season 22 of The Bachelorette will premiere in 2026.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

