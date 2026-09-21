Mosquitoes In NH Show Low Virus Activity This Season

Mosquitoes in New Hampshire are showing low virus activity this season.

Manchester Deputy Public Health Director Phil Alexakos said called this season “less-than-active.”

As of September 10th, mosquitoes hadn’t been detected with Triple-E virus this year, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

Detections of West Nile Virus and Jamestown Canyon virus were also lower than in the past five years.

Though rates have been lower this year than in recent years, these viruses still call for precautions.