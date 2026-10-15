Most recent inspection of Six Flags roller coaster involved in fatal fall found no violations: Officials

In this aerial view, the train of the Goliath roller coaster is seen on the track where it was evacuated at Six Flags over Georgia on Oct. 14, 2026, in Austell, Georgia. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

The most recent inspection of Six Flags Over Georgia's Goliath roller coaster found no violations or deficiencies, the office responsible for the safety of amusement park rides in Georgia said Thursday, days after a man fatally fell from the ride.

"No violations, deficiencies, citations, or red tags were reported" during the March 16 inspection, the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire (OCI) in Georgia said in a statement.

ABC News has obtained the last three Goliath state inspection records, which confirm the ride passed inspection each year since 2024.

The Goliath roller coaster was taken out of service and "remains secured" amid the state's investigation into Monday's deadly incident, OCI said. Investigators and engineers are on site conducting an "in-depth examination of the ride, its operation, and records to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and whether all applicable state safety requirements were followed," OCI said.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said his department is conducting the investigation "with the urgency, diligence, and unwavering commitment to public safety that this tragedy demands."

"This is not an investigation in which we will cut corners, rush to conclusions, or leave questions unanswered without making every effort to resolve them," he said in a statement.

OCI said it will share its findings once the investigation is complete and "determine what further actions may be necessary under Georgia law."

The Goliath roller coaster will remain closed until the state's investigation is complete, OCI said, noting that it will "determine when, and under what conditions, the ride may be permitted to resume operation."

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, of Atlanta, was found dead after being "ejected" from the ride Monday afternoon, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

"Preliminary information gathered through witness and employee interviews indicates Kariem was ejected from the ride and struck other patrons before falling beneath the attraction," the Cobb County Police Department, which is also investigating the incident, said in a statement Tuesday.

The victim was found on a building inside the park and had "sustained fatal injuries," according to a Cobb County Police incident report.

Four children were injured in the incident, police said. They were all transported by ambulance to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Cobb County Police said Wednesday, noting that no additional details are being released because they are minors.

Kariem was at the Six Flags park with several family members to celebrate his niece's birthday and was sitting beside his niece when he was ejected from the roller coaster, a relative told ABC News.

He worked for the Atlanta Public Schools and was a "cherished member" at Wesley International Academy, the school district said. He was the IT manager, a technology teacher and robotics coach at the school, where he had worked for over 12 years, Wesley International Academy said.

A Six Flags spokesperson said that the "park team and local authorities responded immediately, and we are cooperating fully with local authorities as they complete their investigation."

"We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today," the spokesperson said in a statement on Monday. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest's family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected."

The Goliath roller coaster reaches an elevation of 200 feet and speeds up to 70 mph, according to the amusement park's website. The ride first opened in 2006 at the amusement park, located west of Atlanta in Austell.

The Six Flags spokesperson said that "out of an abundance of caution," the theme park company has "temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks."

In addition to the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, nine similar hypercoasters in six theme parks across North America are temporarily closed.

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