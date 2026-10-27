Mother arrested after allegedly leaving 4 kids under 14 alone while she was working in Vegas

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A Florida mother has been arrested after she allegedly left her four children, who are under 14 years old, home alone while she was working in Las Vegas, according to officials.

Irene Miller, 50, was arrested on four counts of child neglect, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Miller told investigators she was working in Las Vegas and a babysitter was checking on the children, according to the sheriff's office. When she returned to Florida, investigators took her into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

On Oct. 21, just after 8:30 p.m., one of the children called 911 and reported that a dumbbell had fallen on her 9-year-old brother's head, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded and found four children, ages 14, 12, 11 and 9, without an adult, according to the sheriff's office.

The injured 9-year-old child was taken to the hospital, treated and released, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies then contacted the children's mother, who told them she was working in Las Vegas, the sheriff's office said.

An attorney for Miller did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Miller told deputies a babysitter was checking on the children before and after school but was not required to stay overnight, according to the sheriff's office.

The children's father was contacted and agreed to take them to his residence on Friday, the sheriff's office said.

She left Kissimmee, Florida, on Oct.18 and planned to return on Oct. 23, investigators said.

Detectives met her when she returned, and she was booked into the Orange County jail, the sheriff's office said.

According to jail records, she has since been released.

"The Osceola County Sheriff's Office will not tolerate child neglect. These cases will be investigated, and charges will be brought against the parents who are not properly supervising or caring for their children," Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon said in a statement Monday.

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