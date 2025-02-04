Mother, boyfriend accused of leaving 2-year-old alone in car while they drank at Florida bar

National News
Meredith Deliso, ABC News
February 4, 2025
Edgewater Police Department

(EDGEWATER, Fla.) -- A woman called 911 to report a toddler left alone in a vehicle outside a Florida bar before the mother of the child and her boyfriend were arrested for child neglect, according to newly released audio.

The Edgewater Police Department released the audio of the 911 call along with the body camera footage Monday of what they had called a "disgusting" incident.

The child's mother, 35-year-old Kristina Vitucci, and her boyfriend, 39-year-old Joshua Harris, were both arrested after Vitucci's 2-year-old daughter was left in an unlocked vehicle while they sat inside an Edgewater bar drinking for nearly two hours on Jan. 28, according to police.

"I don't know that there's an actual emergency, but there's a baby out here in a car by itself," the 911 caller can be heard telling the dispatcher.

"I just don't want anybody to get mad at me. But I just, you know, this is wrong," the caller said.

"Yeah, I agree," the dispatcher said.

An officer responded at approximately 8:15 p.m. and reported that the child had been crying in the vehicle and it was unknown where her parent was, according to the body camera footage.

Upon arriving at the vehicle a few minutes later, Harris told officers that he owned the car and that the child's mother was inside the bar, the body camera footage shows.

When Vitucci subsequently came outside of the bar to the parking lot, an officer told her, "You've got an idea of why we're here," the footage shows.

"Yeah, she said.

The officer told Vitucci her daughter was fine and to stay with him, as police continued to question the couple about the incident.

They were both arrested for child neglect, a third-degree felony.

Vitucci is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 18 and Harris on Feb. 25, court records show.

ABC News has reached out to their public defenders for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Father recalls the harrowing night when son was injured in Philadelphia plane crash

Stephanie Ramos, Megan Forrester, and Jianna Cousin, ABC News
Feb. 4, 2025
National News

Temple University student arrested for impersonating ICE officer: Police

Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
Feb. 4, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital