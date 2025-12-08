Mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew ordered released from immigration detention

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew was ordered released from immigration detention on Monday, according to her attorney.

Bruna Caroline Ferreira, who is in the process of obtaining a green card and previously held DACA status, was ordered released by an immigration judge on a minimum bond of $1,500.

Ferreira's attorney, Todd Pomerleau, told ABC News that he argued at a hearing that his client is not a "criminal illegal alien," as described by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), nor that she is a flight risk.

Ferreira is expected to be released Monday or Tuesday, according to Pomerleau.

The White House did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.

DHS confirmed two weeks ago that Ferreira had been detained. A reporter with ABC New Hampshire station WMUR spoke with Leavitt's brother, Michael Leavitt, who also confirmed the arrest and said Ferreira had been detained a few weeks previously.

A DHS spokesperson then described Ferreira, a Brazilian national, as a "criminal illegal alien" who had a previous arrest for battery and had overstayed a visa that expired in 1999.

"ICE arrested Bruna Caroline Ferreria, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil. She has a previous arrest for battery. She entered the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa that required her to depart the U.S. by June 6, 1999," the DHS spokesperson said. "She is currently at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center and is in removal proceedings. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, all individuals unlawfully present in the United States are subject to deportation," the spokesperson said.

"Bruna has no criminal record whatsoever, I don't know where that is coming from. Show us the proof," Pomerleau told Boston ABC station WCVB after Ferreria’s arrest was announced.

Pomerleau also said then that Ferreira entered the country lawfully, previously held DACA status and was in the process of obtaining a green card. He further said that his client was arrested in her car in Massachusetts after being stopped with no warrant, adding that he now has to litigate her case in Louisiana, thousands of miles away from her home.

Pomerleau also told WCVB that he did not believe that his client's connection to Karoline Leavitt could affect the case, adding that he believes it's just "happenstance."

ABC News' Armando Garcia, Jason Volack and Hannah Demissie contributed to this story.

