Motorcyclist Injured In I-293 Crash

Motorcyclist Injured In I-293 Crash
Manchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 24, 2026

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash early this morning. According to the Manchester Fire Dept, the motorcyclist was thrown from his bike on I-293 North in Manchester.

Early today, a motorcycle was reported in the road near Granite Street on the Exit 5 off-ramp from 293 North. A motorcycle was found abandoned on the road with no rider.

Upon investigation, officials say the rider was ejected over the guardrail several hundred feet from the motorcycle.

The department says the motorcyclist fell up to 65 feet off the Exit ramp and landed on the bank of the Merrimack River after trees deflected him back toward the bridge.

Firefighters say he was the sole occupant of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist had catastrophic injuries from the guardrail as well as the fall, suffering multi-system trauma.

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