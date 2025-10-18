Mount Kilauea’s latest eruption on Hawaii’s Big Island seen in new images

National News
Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
October 18, 2025
H. Winslow/USGS/Anadolu via Getty Images

(HILO, Hawaii) -- Mount Kilauea, a volcano that has been active in recent years, erupted again on Hawaii’s Big Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Sustained high fountains of lava flowed from Mount Kilauea’s two vents, according to the USGS.

This is the volcano’s 35th eruptive episode since Dec. 23, 2024, according to the USGS.

Fountains of lava rapidly grew to about 500 feet when the south vent began erupting at 8:50 p.m. local time on Friday, according to USGS.

The plume of gas above the fountains of lava extended to 16,0000 feet above ground level, according to USGS. 

Tephra, or volcanic fragments, have reportedly fallen in the area, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense.

“Fine ash and Pele's hair [a type of volcanic glass] can be carried long distances and may impact a broad area of Kaʻu along the southern and southwestern parts of Mauna Loa,” according to USGS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Winter 2025 forecast: What to expect based on where you live in the US

Kyle Reiman and Kenton Gewecke, ABC News
Oct. 18, 2025
National News

George Santos released from prison after sentence commuted by Trump

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Oct. 18, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital