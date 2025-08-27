Movie star Denzel Washington says he doesn’t watch movies

Mary Pat Thompson
August 27, 2025
Denzel Washington attends a special screening of Apple Original Films and A24's 'Highest 2 Lowest' at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on August 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Don't go looking for Denzel Washington at the cinema.

The actor opened up about his moviegoing habits — or lack thereof — in a recent video interview with director Spike Lee and A$AP Rocky for GQ.

During the interview, Rocky asked Washington about his favorite cinematic moments from Lee's filmography. "Do you have any dolly shots of this guy that you admire?" Rocky said.

"I don't watch movies, man. I really don't," Washington responded. "I'm just being honest with you. I don't watch movies, man. I don't go to the movies, I don't watch movies."

The rapper asked if Washington's disinterest is due to the fact that he is a movie star himself.

"Probably," Washington said. "I'm tired of movies."

Lee then asked how many films Washington has acted in.

"Too many," Washington said, before saying he believes he's made around 50 movies during the span of his career.

One of those films is Lee's most recent feature, Highest 2 Lowest, which marks his fifth collaboration with Washington. Rocky co-stars in the film, which released in theaters on Aug. 15 and will arrive on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5. 

