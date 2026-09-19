MS NOW, CNN, Politico reporters barred from White House after Trump announces ban

Journalists gather in the Brady Press Briefing Room before going into the Oval Office at the White House on September 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Reporters for CNN, MS NOW and Politico say they were denied access to the White House grounds Saturday a day after President Donald Trump said the two news organizations and Politico were banned from the location.

"Media Outlets shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America," Trump said in a social media post Friday.

ABC News observed a CNN reporter and photographer being turned away from the White House security booth on Saturday.

The CNN photographer told ABC News that their passes were confiscated as he and the reporter exited the booth. The reporter flashed her now-empty ID card sleeve.

CNN later reported on air that a photographer and reporter were refused entry Saturday morning, with a reporter saying on CNN that she was told by a Secret Service agent that her badge had been deactivated.

In a statement, CNN said that it has "a right under the U.S. Constitution to do our reporting without hindrance or interference from the government and this ban is an illegal assault on this fundamental right."

MS NOW released a statement Saturday that said some of its journalists were barred from entering the White House grounds.

"MS NOW intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy," the network said in a statement. "We stand firmly behind our anchors, our reporters, and our newsroom."

An MS NOW correspondent reported on air shortly after being denied that one MS NOW producer was able to enter the grounds.

"I asked, 'We are both with the same network' and [Secret Service] took a look at their computer -- the two officers -- and they said they weren't sure what was going on, but at the end of the day they had to take my badge because it was disabled," she said.

Politico's Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Greenberger put out a statement Saturday that said a reporter was denied entry to the White House by Secret Service and her press credentials were taken away.

"We stand by her and all reporters here covering the White House. As we said yesterday, we will vigorously defend our First Amendment rights," he said in his statement.

The White House did not immediately comment about the reporters' access being denied.

MS NOW, CNN and Politico had earlier pushed back against the president's move and vowed to continue their coverage.

The president said restrictions on other outlets would follow.

At an event in the Oval Office shortly after his post Friday, the president told reporters he supports a free press, but that "you need a fair and honest press."

"It's sick. I mean, there's something wrong with a country that can allow people to write purposely negative stuff. Now, if they want to write them, that's fine. But I don't have to let them into my, into the people's house," Trump said.

In a statement Friday, CNN said it "stands fully behind our White House team and their fair and accurate reporting. We have a right under the U.S. Constitution to do that reporting without hindrance or interference from the government. Should the ban which President Trump threatened go ahead, it would be an illegal assault on that fundamental and constitutionally-protected right."

Politico said Friday it "will continue to fairly report on this White House and future ones. We will vigorously defend our First Amendment rights against any attempt to restrict them."

It also said that Trump's claim Friday that the outlet received government subsidies "are false and have been thoroughly debunked."

White House Correspondents Association President Jacqui Heinrich said in a statement Friday: "The president said it plainly in the Oval Office, describing his own planned action as a 'ban on the free press.'"

"This is about more than the rights of journalists. It is about the right of the American people to receive a full and independent account of the activities, policies and decisions of whoever occupies the nation's highest office," she wrote.

Trump said he decided to make the announcement on Friday citing "cumulative stories."

It is still unclear what exactly the ban means in practical terms.

Trump insisted he's not trying to intimidate the press. "No, no, no, no," he said, reiterating "I like to see honest press."

The White House tried to ban then-CNN reporter Jim Acosta during Trump's first term. CNN sued to restore Acosta's press credentials and the White House later dropped its effort.

Earlier in this term, the Trump White House banned The Associated Press from participating in the pool that covers the White House because it refused to comply with his edict renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. That case remains in litigation.

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