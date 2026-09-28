MTV VMAs 2026: Madonna wins big, Taylor Swift makes history

Entertainment News
Shafiq Najib and Andrea Tuccillo
September 28, 2026
Taylor Swift and Madonna at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), broadcasting live from the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 27, 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. (Photo: Christopher Polk/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Madonna kicked off the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards with a star-studded performance featuring Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX.

The Queen of Pop opened Sunday night's show with her first VMAs performance in 23 years, taking the stage after the ceremony was delayed by the Baltimore Ravens-Dallas Cowboys game.

Carpenter joined Madonna early in the performance for "Bring Your Love," their house-pop collaboration from Madonna's latest album, Confessions II.

The pair got the crowd on its feet with the dance floor anthem before Charli XCX made a surprise appearance for a performance of her remix of Madonna's "Danceteria."

Madonna's opening number also featured appearances from Seth Rogen, Sombr and Julia Garner, who had previously been linked to playing Madonna in a biopic about the singer's life and career.

The performance marked a major return to the VMAs stage for Madonna, who has delivered some of the award show's most memorable moments over the decades. She was also the night's big winner, taking home seven trophies, including artist of the year.

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, made history by becoming the first recipient of the Artist Director Honors.

Dakota Johnson presented Swift with the inaugural award, recognizing the singer-songwriter's work behind the camera and contributions to music video storytelling.

Following her acceptance speech, Swift premiered the music video for her new single, "Patient Zero," which she directed and stars in alongside Johnson and Colin Farrell.

The 2026 MTV VMAs aired live Sunday night on CBS, and was simulcast on MTV and streamed on Paramount+.

Below are the winners in the major categories:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Madonna

SONG OF THE YEAR
BTS, “Swim”

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by The General Insurance®
Sienna Spiro

BEST COLLABORATION
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - “Bring Your Love”

BEST POP
LISA - “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”

BEST DANCE, presented by BACARDÍ® Rum
Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film”

BEST K-POP
BTS - “SWIM”

BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Kehlani - “Safe”

BEST R&B
Bruno Mars - “I Just Might”

BEST ALTERNATIVE
Olivia Rodrigo - “the cure”

BEST LATIN
Bad Bunny - “NUEVAYoL”

BEST COUNTRY
Ella Langley - “Choosin’ Texas”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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