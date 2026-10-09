Multiple passengers and crew injured after Avianca flight experiences severe turbulence

National News
Ayesha Ali and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
October 9, 2026
An Avianca airline plane sits on the tarmac at El Dorado International Airport on Aug. 31, 2020, in Bogota, Colombia. (Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)

Multiple passengers and crew members were injured when an Avianca flight headed to New York City experienced "unexpected turbulence" and diverted to Miami, the Colombian airline said.

Avianca Flight 42 landed safely at Miami International Airport around 3:25 a.m. Friday, "after the crew reported severe turbulence," according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Six passengers and three crew members were "affected by the turbulence," Avianca said in a statement. Ultimately, eight people were transported to the hospital, according to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, including one person with a trauma injury.

The flight had departed from Medellin and was bound for John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Avianca said it diverted the flight to Miami "as a precaution and in accordance with the airline's safety protocols" and is now assisting passengers in continuing on to New York.

"Avianca remains in contact with the affected passengers and crew members as it
continues to respond to the situation," the airline said. "The safety of our customers and employees is, and will remain, the foundation of our operations."

The FAA said it is investigating.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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