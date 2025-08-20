Multistate manhunt underway for armed, dangerous man who dragged Massachusetts state trooper with car: Police

National News
Aaron Katersky, ABC News
August 20, 2025
Officials in three New England states are searching for Mason Payne, a 23-year-old who led Massachusetts police on a high-speed chase, dragged a state trooper and then fled into Connecticut, according to the Shelton, Connecticut, Police Department. Shelton CT Police Department

(SHELTON, Conn. ) -- The hunt is on for a Vermont man who led Massachusetts police on a high-speed chase, dragged a state trooper and then fled into Connecticut, according to the Shelton, Connecticut, Police Department.

On Tuesday afternoon, police in Dover, Vermont, said Mason Payne, 23, was involved in an armed domestic assault. Later that night at approximately 10 p.m., he was stopped in Holyoke, Massachusetts, by a state police trooper, officials said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the stop, Payne dragged the trooper several feet with his vehicle before fleeing. The pursuit ended for safety reasons, police said.

Payne, of Weathersfield, Vermont, was last seen driving an older model black Audi sedan, police said. Officials said the vehicle might "possibly" have temporary Vermont plates.

Payne is considered armed and dangerous and has made threats to harm law enforcement officers, according to police.

Anyone who sees Payne or his vehicle should not approach but instead call 911 and "provide as many details as possible," officials said.

 

 

g

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Hurricane Erin could bring destruction to East Coast despite not making landfall

Julia Jacobo and Dan Peck, ABC News
Aug. 20, 2025
National News

Inmate mistakenly released from New Orleans jail captured in Texas: Sheriff

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Aug. 20, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital