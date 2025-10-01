Munich Oktoberfest closed after bomb threat and deadly explosion, police say

Mkanuel Schwarz/picture alliance via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Police in the southern German city of Munich said the famous Oktoberfest event would be closed until Wednesday afternoon, following a bomb threat linked to a deadly fire at a home in the north of the city.

"Due to a bomb threat in connection with the explosion in northern Munich, the Theresienwiese will remain closed until 5:00 p.m.," Munich police said in a statement, referring to the open area west of the city center where the festival is located.

"A letter from the perpetrator has been sent to this effect," police said. "A decision on further action will be made in the early afternoon."

The bomb threat was linked to a fire at a residential building that killed one person in northern Munich on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Police and fire department personnel were dispatched to the scene in the Lerchenau area. Police said there was a "burning residential building" and there they had received reports of "loud bangs."

"According to current information, the residential building was deliberately set on fire during a family dispute," police said. "The injured person found has since died. Another person is missing and poses no danger."

Police later said they discovered "explosive devices" in the building. "Special forces have been called in to defuse the bombs," the police said.

Munich police confirmed to ABC News that the person who was found dead in connection to the explosion at the residence was "probably the suspect."

In a video statement posted to X, Munich police spokesman Thomas Schelshorn said the "major operation" in Lerchenau had been underway since 4:45 a.m.

"We've discovered a burning house, a single-family home, burning cars nearby and a dead man at Lerchenau Lake, which may also be related to this," Schelshorn said.

"We also have an unspecified threat of explosives for the Theresienwiese," he added. "That's why cordoning off and searching measures are taking place here. And that's also why the Oktoberfest isn't opening on time today. And we assume it won't open before 5 p.m."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.