Murder Suicide Investigation

NH Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Pembroke Police Department Chief Gary R. Gaskell announce that officials are currently investigating the suspicious deaths of an adult female and minor child in Pembroke, New Hampshire, that occurred early this morning, Friday, May 9, 2025.

At approximately 1:00 A.M., officers of the Pembroke Police Department responded to a call from 336 Pembroke Hill Road in Pembroke in response to a 911 call. Upon entering the home, they made contact with the resident who called 911. Upstairs in a bedroom they discovered the two other residents suffering from apparent gunshot wounds: Julia Byrne (age 26) and her son, Blake Byrne (age 3). A witness at the scene reported hearing two gunshots, then going to the bedroom to find both mother and child injured.

Blake Byrne was transported to Concord Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, and Ms. Byrne was pronounced deceased inside the residence.

Assistant Chief Medical Examiner Abigail Alexander conducted an autopsy on Ms. Byrne and Blake Byrne today. Dr. Alexander determined that Ms. Byrne’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound of the head, and her manner of death is pending. Dr. Alexander also determined that Blake Byrne’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound of the head, and the manner of his death was homicide.

At this time, authorities are still investigating this as a possible murder and suicide.