Murder suspect accidentally released from California jail: Officials

Isaiah Jamon Andrews in a police photo. (Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff)

(CONSTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) -- Police are looking for a murder suspect who they say was accidentally released from a California jail.

Isaiah Jamon Andrews, 20, was mistakenly released from the Martinez Detention Facility, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office in a press release Monday.

A native of Kent, Washington, Andrews was held in California on local charges, a juvenile warrant out of Sacramento and an arrest warrant for homicide in Seattle, per the sheriff's office. He was intended to be extradited to a jail in Washington.

"After Sheriff’s Office staff realized Andrews had been released, we launched a search of the immediate area and confirmed that Andrews was no longer in the area. The search for Andrews is ongoing by the U.S. Marshals Service. Local law enforcement agencies have also been notified," officials said in the press release.

Andrews was previously arrested after a car chase in California, three days after he allegedly shot and killed Theodore Wheeler, 20, in Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

"I think sometimes people forget that it is a criminal justice system. Cops, courts and corrections is kind of how I always remember it. And although we did our due diligence, the courts and that part of the system however did not," Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes told ABC News' San Francisco affiliate ABC 7.

Anyone with information about Andrews' whereabouts can call (866) 846-3592 or email tips@so.cccounty.us.

