Murder Suspect Is Remaining Behind Bars

Murder Suspect Is Remaining Behind Bars
Concord/Lakes NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 10, 2026

The man accused of shooting and killing his own sister is remaining behind bars.

Yesterday, 18-year-old Logan Anderson was scheduled to appear in court after allegedly murdering 21-year-old Leah Anderson but ended up waiving his arraignment.

The state Attorney General’s Office says officers were called to a home on Mad River Road in Thornton Monday and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

A probable cause hearing in the case is scheduled for next week.

Leah Anderson was a student at Plymouth State University.

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