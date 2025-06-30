Musk threatens to primary members of Congress who vote for Trump’s megabill

Politics News
Will Steakin, ABC News
June 30, 2025
(WASHINGTON) -- Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, on Monday said he would back challengers to members of Congress who vote for President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

Musk broke his short-lived X silence about the bill over the weekend, unloading on it for being “utterly insane.” On Monday, Musk criticized “every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history,” vowing that “they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

