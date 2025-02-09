Musk’s role ‘an unbelievable opportunity’ for US government: Rep. Turner

ABC News

Republican Rep. Mike Turner on Sunday refuted claims that the massive overhaul of the federal government by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) constitutes a federal crisis.

"Elon Musk goes about his job, which is a very important job, I mean the fact that we have Elon Musk looking from the private sector into the public sector, advising the president in ways that we can find ways to to reduce overall spending, to get this curve down is incredibly important and an unbelievable opportunity for for our government," Turner said in an exclusive interview with co-anchor Martha Raddatz on "This Week."

President Donald Trump tasked Musk with cutting federal spending through DOGE. Since Trump took office, Musk's controversial task force has encouraged federal workers to leave their jobs and slashed many programs and agencies.

"In this instance, we have Elon Musk and the president of the United States going over to the bureaucracy and saying, 'We're going to tame you. We're going to pull you back under the executive branch. We're going to look at ways in which we can find savings, and we're going to bring this spending curve down,'" Turner said.

Turner said that DOGE's drastic cuts to the federal government will assist in meeting spending goals. The federal government is currently operating under a continuing resolution that was negotiated in December. The resolution is set to expire in March and without a new deal, the government will shut down.

Turner said: "This administration is taking an immediate assessment of where are we spending our funds and where do we need to spend them? And in order to do so, they need to take a stop, they need to take a critical view and let the American public know that their monies are being spent around the world, and they need to determine how they need to be spent in the way that advances U.S. interests and do so in a way that we can balance the budget."

DOGE's purge of the federal government resulted in the shuttering of the U.S. Agency for International Development. The Trump administration placed all USAID direct-hire employees on administrative leave effective Friday, but a federal judge late Friday blocked the move and reinstated some 500 USAID workers who had already been put on administrative leave and ordered that no USAID employees should be evacuated from their host countries before Feb. 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Turner said federal agencies needed fiscal and policy reviews.

"We've had USAID that has been separate from, really, the ambassador structure and our embassy structure. Commerce has been separate. DOD has been separate. You know, taking a view where we, how do we merge these back so we have one voice in foreign policy."

But while Musk has made baseless claims of fraud within USAID, Turner emphasized the importance of the agency's work.

"USAID is not a criminal enterprise, and people who work for the government have an important job to do, and they need to be honored," he said.

Current and former officials warn that dismantling USAID could create a global vacuum that could be filled by U.S. adversaries like China. However, Turner, the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said that he does not believe China will act.

"They're not going to come in and start providing aid of this nature. They don't have the heart for it," he said. "They don't have the goals and objectives for it. This is not what they do."

Additionally, on Tuesday Trump announced in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. "will take over" the Gaza Strip. Trump outlined a scenario in which Palestinians would be relocated and the U.S. would own and rebuild Gaza. Experts warn that rhetoric like this could rattle the fragile ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Turner said Trump's language does not worry him, but it might be distracting.

"I think it does pose the challenge of focusing on the fact that Hamas and the Palestinians and the terrorist structure that's there needs to be dismantled, that Israel does deserve and need a peaceful structure." Turner said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.