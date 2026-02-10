Nancy Guthrie disappearance: FBI Director Kash Patel releases images, video of ‘armed individual’

National News
Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
February 10, 2026
FBI Director Kash Patel released a surveillance photo, Feb. 10, 2026 showing a potential subject in investigation of the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, AZ. (@FBIDirectorKash/X)

(TUCSON, Ariz.) -- FBI Director Kash Patel has released images and video of an "armed individual" in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

"[L]aw enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," Patel said in his post.

Savannah Guthrie posted the images to her Instagram account, with the message, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home."

Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 1, according to authorities. A Monday ransom deadline by persons claiming to be Guthrie's abductors passed as the search for her continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

