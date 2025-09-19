NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Return To Region

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 19, 2025

For the first time in years, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs return to the New England region this weekend.

Stars including defending race winner Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and others will compete at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon in the Mobil One 301.

This race is the first in the Round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series postseason.

The green flag waives shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday and the race airs nationally on USA Network.

