NASCAR Heads for New Hampshire
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The stars of NASCAR will start arriving today in Loudon as they prepare for next week’s races at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
The big race — the Dollar Tree 301 – is scheduled next Sunday, the 23rd.
One of the returning stars will be Austin Dillon, who last won in New Hampshire more than a decade ago in the truck series.
This year, he’s back and driving the Number Three Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing.