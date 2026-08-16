NASCAR Heads for New Hampshire

NASCAR Heads for New Hampshire
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 16, 2026

The stars of NASCAR will start arriving today in Loudon as they prepare for next week’s races at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The big race — the Dollar Tree 301 – is scheduled next Sunday, the 23rd.

One of the returning stars will be Austin Dillon, who last won in New Hampshire more than a decade ago in the truck series.

This year, he’s back and driving the Number Three Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing.

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