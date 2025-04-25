Nashua Native Is Identified As Victim Of Plane Crash

Nashua Native Is Identified As Victim Of Plane Crash
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 25, 2025

A Nashua native is being identified as the victim of a fatal plane crash in Virginia

Authorities say 50-year-old Rob Holland was flying yesterday when his aircraft went down at Langley Air Force Base.

Holland was a renowned aerobatic pilot and was at the controls of his custom plane when the tragedy happened.

He was scheduled to perform at this weekend’s Air Power Over Hampton Roads show at Langley. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Holland performed many times at the air shows at the Pease International Tradeport.

RELATED ARTICLES

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Is Tomorrow

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 25, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Auto Road Opened

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 25, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital