Nashua Native Is Identified As Victim Of Plane Crash

A Nashua native is being identified as the victim of a fatal plane crash in Virginia

Authorities say 50-year-old Rob Holland was flying yesterday when his aircraft went down at Langley Air Force Base.

Holland was a renowned aerobatic pilot and was at the controls of his custom plane when the tragedy happened.

He was scheduled to perform at this weekend’s Air Power Over Hampton Roads show at Langley. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Holland performed many times at the air shows at the Pease International Tradeport.