National Guard member injured in DC shooting, police say

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The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington said early on Monday it was investigating a late-night shooting that involved members of the National Guard, one of whom was injured.

Guard members had intervened in breaking up a fight at about 11 p.m. on Sunday night, the MPD said, adding that a person involved in that fight then allegedly began firing a weapon.

A Guard member was shot in the leg by the individual, according to D.C. police.

"National Guard immediately gave commands to that individual to put down the gun.," D.C. Interim Police Chief Jeffery W. Carroll told reporters at the scene. "That individual then pointed the weapon towards National Guard members, who returned fire to the individual."

Three Guard members returned fire, with at least one of them hitting the individual in the abdomen, Carroll said.

Both the Guard member and a the person who allegedly fired at the members are being treated in local D.C. hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect was placed under arrest, Carroll said.

The shooting occurred near the the 400 block of 8th Street SE, the force said in a statement.

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