National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Is Tomorrow

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 25, 2025

Tomorrow (April 26th) is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Granite Staters and Mainers are going to have plenty of places to get rid of their unwanted medications.

From 10 a-m until two p-m, prescriptions can be dropped off at police stations or other collection sites.

It’s important to note the locations won’t accept things like syringes, liquids or needles.

Most all police stations will be drop-off points for unwanted or expired medications.

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

